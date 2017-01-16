Bill Brya and his children, Bella and Liam, all underwent major medical procedures over the past few years. The Frankfort family has been raising money for an accessible van to help transport Bella, and Mokena-based Future Stars Baseball Academy recently held a fundraiser to support the Brya family’s goal. Photo submitted

January 10, 2017

By Ryan Esguerra, Freelance Reporter

Sometimes, without warning, life just happens. Events that cannot be justified or explained can happen to anyone, at any time. In September of 2008, life happened to then-2-year old Bella Brya and her family, and their lives would never be the same.