Lincoln-Way co-op junior Una Farrell couldn’t watch the second day of competition at the gymnastics state meet last year.
This BBQ Burger ($12) at Side Street American Tavern in Tinley Park features an antibiotic-free patty with cherrywood bacon, onion strings, cheddar cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce, garnished with a pickle and seasoned fries. Photos by Brittany Kapa/22nd Century Media
Side Street American Tavern offers more than just good food.
Lincoln-Way Marching Band member Becky LiVigni practices prior to her performance with the color guard and the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Photo Submitted
January 17, 2017By Jason Maholy, Freelance ReporterLife & Arts
Remember the Alamodome.
A Lincoln-Way Central senior who performed at the indoor stadium earlier this month as a member of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band will certainly do that ...
Students (left to right) Turner Doran, Trevor Hon, Ryan Kraft and Dylan Walenga cheer on competitor Joey Berardelli during the National Geographic Bee Friday, Jan. 13, at Mokena Junior High School. Photos by Amanda Stoll/22nd Century Media
Dorian Aluyi admittedly had a tough transition from Lincoln-Way North to Lincoln-Way East.
It took quite some time for the senior to adjust to a new coach in the spring and new teammates over the summer ...
Walking into Zettlmeier’s Bakerei in Tinley Park and seeing the dozens of rows of baked goods on display, one would assume it took a small army of bakers to create all the items, but one would be wrong.