The Lincoln-Way Central boys basketball team missed a pair of shots while trailing by one point in the final minute and committed a costly defensive foul, dropping a non-conference road game in Chicago Heights.
Former Lincoln-Way North Principal Mark Cohen — pictured here addressing a North assembly — will move on from the district in June. BURNS PHOTOGRAPHY
January 11, 2017By Meredith Dobes, Freelance ReporterNews
To the passing students, teachers and staff in the hallways of Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 schools, Mark Cohen’s presence was difficult to miss.
Bill Brya and his children, Bella and Liam, all underwent major medical procedures over the past few years. The Frankfort family has been raising money for an accessible van to help transport Bella, and Mokena-based Future Stars Baseball Academy recently held a fundraiser to support the Brya family’s goal. Photo submitted
January 10, 2017By Ryan Esguerra, Freelance ReporterNews
Sometimes, without warning, life just happens.
Events that cannot be justified or explained can happen to anyone, at any time. In September of 2008, life happened to then-2-year old Bella Brya and her family, and their lives would never be the same.
Lincoln-Way Central’s top bowler Jack Davern bowls Saturday, Jan. 7, during warmups before the SWSC meet at Laraway Lanes in New Lenox. Photos by Adam Jomant/22nd Century Media