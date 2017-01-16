  • The Lockport Pop’s is owned by The Motto brothers — Mike, Matt and Mark — who own and operate several Pop’s Beef restaurants in the area. Max Lapthorne/22nd Century Media

    Motto brothers honor family tradition, just in different business

    January 12, 2017 By Tim Carroll, Editor Life & Arts
    Twenty-two years ago, Mike Motto and his two brothers, Matt and Mark — all educated at Providence Catholic High School — had the chance to keep up the family tradition.
  • Lincoln-Way Central guard Brian Ponton goes up for an easy layup during a 58-54 loss to Bloom Jan. 10 in Chicago Heights. Adam Jomant/22nd Century Media

    Boys Basketball: Knights keep it close, cannot finish off Bloom

    January 11, 2017 By Frank Gogola, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    The Lincoln-Way Central boys basketball team missed a pair of shots while trailing by one point in the final minute and committed a costly defensive foul, dropping a non-conference road game in Chicago Heights.
  • Former Lincoln-Way North Principal Mark Cohen — pictured here addressing a North assembly — will move on from the district in June. BURNS PHOTOGRAPHY

    Leading with principle: Former North principal to leave Lincoln-Way after 18 years

    January 11, 2017 By Meredith Dobes, Freelance Reporter News
    To the passing students, teachers and staff in the hallways of Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 schools, Mark Cohen’s presence was difficult to miss.
  • Bill Brya and his children, Bella and Liam, all underwent major medical procedures over the past few years. The Frankfort family has been raising money for an accessible van to help transport Bella, and Mokena-based Future Stars Baseball Academy recently held a fundraiser to support the Brya family’s goal. Photo submitted

    Mokena’s Future Stars Baseball Academy helps family toward accessible van

    January 10, 2017 By Ryan Esguerra, Freelance Reporter News
    Sometimes, without warning, life just happens. Events that cannot be justified or explained can happen to anyone, at any time. In September of 2008, life happened to then-2-year old Bella Brya and her family, and their lives would never be the same.
  • Lincoln-Way Central’s top bowler Jack Davern bowls Saturday, Jan. 7, during warmups before the SWSC meet at Laraway Lanes in New Lenox. Photos by Adam Jomant/22nd Century Media

    Central boys bowling takes second in conference with three All-Conference players

    January 9, 2017 By Frank Gogola, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Sandburg’s first-ever conference title in boys bowling wasn’t going to be complete without some added drama.

