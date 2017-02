Central’s Jacob Culver competes in the 100-yard backstroke during the Knights’ final dual meet of the season Thursday, Jan. 26, against Andrew. James Sanchez/22nd Century Media

January 27, 2017

By Brittany Kapa, Assistant Editor

Senior night is a time to reflect, to share those last few weeks with teammates, honor the seniors and mix it up a little bit. That is exactly what Andrew did.