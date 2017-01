The St. Mary Catholic School fifth grade boys basketball team celebrates with some of its fans on opening night of the Titan Tournament Jan. 13 in Mokena. Photos by Julie McMann/22nd Century Media

January 25, 2017

By Ryan Esguerra, Freelance Reporter

Attendees could feel the excitement that followed the first two fifth-grade basketball teams as they took the court at the St. Mary Titan Tournament Jan. 13 in Mokena.