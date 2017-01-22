  • Lincoln-Way Central Abi Baumgartner puts up a shot Thursday, Jan. 19, during the Knights’ 71-69 overtime road loss to New Lenox rival West.

    Girls basketball: Gutsy defense leads to West's overtime victory over Central

    January 20, 2017 By Frank Gogola, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Lincoln-Way West senior Stephanie Athanasoulis had a hunch Lincoln-Way Central was playing for the tie, not the win.
  • Farrell scored a 9.25 on balance beam Jan. 7 at the Sandburg Invite, her highest score of the season. 22nd Century Media File Photo

    With talent and grit, gymnastics star Una Farrell eyes state final

    January 18, 2017 By Frank Gogola, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Lincoln-Way co-op junior Una Farrell couldn’t watch the second day of competition at the gymnastics state meet last year.
  • This BBQ Burger ($12) at Side Street American Tavern in Tinley Park features an antibiotic-free patty with cherrywood bacon, onion strings, cheddar cheese, lettuce and BBQ sauce, garnished with a pickle and seasoned fries. Photos by Brittany Kapa/22nd Century Media

    Side Street combines unique flavors with entertainment

    January 18, 2017 By Brittany Kapa, Assistant Editor Life & Arts, Dining Out

    Side Street American Tavern offers more than just good food.

  • Lincoln-Way Marching Band member Becky LiVigni practices prior to her performance with the color guard and the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Jan. 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Photo Submitted

    Remembering the Alamodome: Lincoln-Way spinner soars to the big stage

    January 17, 2017 By Jason Maholy, Freelance Reporter Life & Arts
    Remember the Alamodome. A Lincoln-Way Central senior who performed at the indoor stadium earlier this month as a member of the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band will certainly do that ...
  • Students (left to right) Turner Doran, Trevor Hon, Ryan Kraft and Dylan Walenga cheer on competitor Joey Berardelli during the National Geographic Bee Friday, Jan. 13, at Mokena Junior High School. Photos by Amanda Stoll/22nd Century Media

    Bee Buzz: Seventh-grader wins MJHS geography bee before crowd of peers, teachers

    January 16, 2017 By Amanda Stoll, Assistant Editor News
    To anyone outside the gymnasium, it must have sounded like a sporting event.

D210 asks for payment guarantee from Aunt Nancy's

The Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210 Board of Education would like a personal guarantee from Aunt Nancy's Child Care in its new agreement to operate its service out of the distr
D159 reviews seventh-, eighth-grade Spanish curriculum
Valentine's Day Coloring Contest asks children to fill hearts with love
Boys basketball: Central cannot overcome East's size in blowout loss
Dorian Aluyi admittedly had a tough transition from Lincoln-Way North to Lincoln-Way East. It took quite some time for the senior to adjust to a new coach in the spring and new teammates over the summer ...
Girls basketball: Gutsy defense leads to West's overtime victory over Central
10 Questions with Mia Prnakus, Lincoln-Way East High School poms
With talent and grit, gymnastics star Una Farrell eyes state final

Family tradition continues at Tinley's Zettlmeier's Bakerei
Walking into Zettlmeier's Bakerei in Tinley Park and seeing the dozens of rows of baked goods on display, one would assume it took a small army of bakers to create all the items, but one would be wrong.
The Scene: Jan. 19-25
Faith Briefs: Blood Drive, Pancake Breakfast, more
Former Mokena resident works with penguins in South Africa

Beating the bee: Memories from a former stellar speller
"Orchestra." That is the word I misspelled in my third-grade spelling bee.
Letters to the Editor: Does it pass the smell test?
Where we're going ... we'll probably still need roads
Letters to the Editor: Not seeing the humor in bad neighbors