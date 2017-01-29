  • Lincoln-Way sophomore forward Abi Baumgartner, who scored a game-high 20 points, goes to the hoop for a layup against Andrew’s Nichele Lodree during the Knights’ 50-37 win Thursday, Jan. 26, in New Lenox. Photos by Julie McMann/22nd Century Media

    Girls basketball: Abi Baumgartner ‘a little thorn in' Andrew's side

    January 27, 2017 By Frank Gogola, Freelance Reporter Sports, High School
    Lincoln-Way Central coach Dave Campanile had a simple message for sophomore forward Abi Baumgartner at halftime.
  • Lincoln-Way gymnast Barb Belka, from Lincoln-Way Central, jumps during her balance beam routine Thursday, Jan. 26, during the SWSC meet at Andrew High School. Photos by Laurie Fanelli/22nd Century Media

    Gymnastics: Lincoln-Way beaming after winning conference crown

    January 27, 2017 By Erin Redmond, Assistant Editor Sports, High School
    Lincoln-Way’s night started a little off balance. For the first time all season, the Lincoln-Way co-op team opened competition on the balance beam ...
  • The St. Mary Catholic School fifth grade boys basketball team celebrates with some of its fans on opening night of the Titan Tournament Jan. 13 in Mokena. Photos by Julie McMann/22nd Century Media

    Not-yet-teen Titans: St. Mary Catholic School tips off Titan Tournament

    January 25, 2017 By Ryan Esguerra, Freelance Reporter Sports, Youth
    Attendees could feel the excitement that followed the first two fifth-grade basketball teams as they took the court at the St. Mary Titan Tournament Jan. 13 in Mokena.
  • Rachel Sweet and her brother, Randy, pose for a picture during the family foundation’s annual golf outing. Photos Submitted

    Mokena teen remembered for courage, passion

    January 25, 2017 By Meredith Dobes, Freelance Reporter News
    Rachel Sweet lived her life unafraid. All in the span of a year, the Mokena resident, who had cystic fibrosis, received a double lung transplant, recovered and walked across the stage for her high school graduation ...
  • illustration by Nancy Burgan/22nd century media

    Healing an epidemic: County pushes forward, following record-high opioid deaths

    January 25, 2017 By Kirsten Onsgard, Contributing Editor News
    A year ago, Brian left jail and began treatment. He had been there four months, following his second arrest of 2015 ...

Most Viewed

  1. Recent hires hope to bring new ideas to park district
  2. Special use permit for auto repair shop passes vote by Mokena Village Board of Trustees
  3. Gymnastics: Lincoln-Way beaming after winning conference crown
  4. Not-yet-teen Titans: St. Mary Catholic School tips off Titan Tournament
  5. Healing an epidemic: County pushes forward, following record-high opioid deaths
View More

News

D161 supports D843 placement for students with social, emotional disabilities
Summit Hill School District 161 officials set out to review their plans to place students with social and emotional disabilities in a special education program at the Jan. 25 regular meeting.
News from Your Neighbors: Singer, songwriter reveals ‘hidden talents’ through first album, more
Deadline quickly approaching for Valentine’s Day Coloring Contest
Healing an epidemic: County pushes forward, following record-high opioid deaths

Sports

Boys swimming: Central spoils Andrew’s senior celebration
Senior night is a time to reflect, to share those last few weeks with teammates, honor the seniors and mix it up a little bit. That is exactly what Andrew did.
Girls basketball: Abi Baumgartner ‘a little thorn in' Andrew's side
Gymnastics: Lincoln-Way beaming after winning conference crown
Boys hockey: Sandburg falls to Lincoln-Way during Eagles' senior night

Life & Arts

Teardrop Cafe serves up decadent, savory breakfast

Despite having a large main dining space and a second smaller dining area, Teardrop Ca
The Scene: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Faith Briefs: Friendship Weekend, Contemporary Worship, more
Working the mind: Former Mokena resident donates kinetic art to children's museum

Opinion

Too many restaurants to choose just one
This week, I had the opportunity to write The Dish for each of 22nd Century Media’s seven Southwest Chicago newspapers.
Robin's Nest: An uncluttered life - Fighting the martyr mindset
Beating the bee: Memories from a former stellar speller
Letters to the Editor: Does it pass the smell test?